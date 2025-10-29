No more 'slavery': Railways Minister Abbassi abolishes porters contract system

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbassi has taken a major decision regarding the most important part of railway stations across the country: the porters.

According to the Railways Minister’s decision, the contract system for the porters has been ended after a long hiatus of 25 years.

They will no longer be slaves to the contract system.

Now, the porters won’t have to pay commission to any contractor.

Hanif Abbassi said that the porters will work under the supervision of the station managers.

On the other hand, the Railways Lahore division has also issued a notification in this regard.

Earlier, Pakistan Railways had generated Rs 13.547 billion in revenue by leasing its valuable commercial and agricultural land over the past five financial years, aiming to transform the department into a profitable entity.

“The department has been leased out around 14,042 acres of railway land for various purposes through competitive bidding,” an official from the Ministry of Railways said.

The official said that Pakistan Railways leases its land through open auctions under the Railway Property and Land Rules, 2023, which were approved by the Federal Cabinet.

He said the efforts to generate non-fare revenue are being led by the Real Estate Development and Marketing Company (REDAMCO), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Railways.

To a question, the official said the department has also decided to accelerate its ongoing anti-encroachment operations against land grabbers nationwide to reclaim railway land from individuals, groups, and even business organizations.

Under the directives of Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, anti-encroachment operations have been launched across the railway network. A joint procedural order was issued to all divisional superintendents for the retrieval of encroached land.

“These operations are being conducted with the assistance of the Railway Police and the district administrations of the respective provincial governments,” he added.

In a recent operation in the Lahore Division, the department successfully conducted a major anti-encroachment drive in the Mehmood Booti area, reclaiming 15 acres of prime land worth Rs 50 billion.

The official revealed that the recovered land had been illegally developed into a housing society, which also housed seven factories, seven markets, and two petrol pumps.

“Pakistan Railway authorities have sealed the housing society, commercial markets, and petrol pumps during the operation,” he said.