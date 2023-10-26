No more train delays! Pakistan railways launches anti-fog device

LAHORE: Pakistan Railway in collaboration with the collaboration of the University of Engineering Taxila has launched a ‘Digital Railway Driving System’ which will assist the drivers of trains to run rails easily during smog and foggy conditions.

The system will not only prevent accidents but also help train drivers to run the engine in heavy fog and smog. It will show the track clearly up to 700 meters, according to PR spokesperson.

Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Shahid Aziz along with Divisional Superintendent Railway Lahore Muhammad Hanif Gul inaugurated the Train Driver Assistant System.

Apart from this, the digital system will also identify signals, level crossings, gates, trace passing, and other hazards up to 700 meters

The anti-fog device was initially slated for installation in four engines, with plans for gradual expansion to cover all trains in the coming year.

CEO Railways Shahid Aziz said that the train driver assistance system will improve the timely movement of trains during foggy days and the system will also help in preventing accidents during heavy foggy days.