‘No movie on SSR should be made’: Priyanka Singh

Priyanka Singh, sister of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has dismissed the idea of his biopic in the latest Instagram post.

Days before late actor Sushant’s birth anniversary on January 21, his sister Priyanka took to photo and video sharing site Instagram to share an old picture with the actor, with a heart-wrenching caption for the late sibling.

Priyanka entirely rejected the idea of a biopic to be made on the ‘Chhichhore’ star and revealed that the actor ‘wanted to do his own biopic’ if ever made. She penned, “my brother wanted to do his own biopic if it is ever made, and with emergence of AI technology, there is no reason why this can’t be Reality in near future”.

“I firmly believe that no movie on SSR should be made, at least, not until justice is served. This is my promise to my brother, artist, genius”, Singh expressed.

She further believed that no one from Bollywood is capable of essaying the ‘courage & integrity’ of Sushant, as well as his ‘handsome, innocent & dynamic persona on screen’.

The late actor, aged 34, was found dead, hanging from the ceiling fan in his home in Bandra, Mumbai on 14 June 2020.

