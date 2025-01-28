No new cold wave expected in Karachi: Chief Meteorologist

KARACHI: Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has pointed out downturn of winter in Karachi with no new cold wave in the port city, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

He predicted cold nights and warm days in the city ahead with minimum temperature likely to remain 12 Celsius and maximum temperature 29 C. “There is no chance to another cold wave in Karachi,” Met department official said.

He denied any chance of rainfall in Karachi.

Karachi experienced slightly warm weather as minimum temperature recorded 11.5 Celsius on Monday, while maximum temperature reached 31°C.

The mercury likely to soar to 27°Celsius today. Minimum temperature was recorded 12 degree Celsius.

The weather will remain cold and dry in most parts of Sindh with minimum temperature 03 Celsius in Mohenjo Daro, 05 Celsius in Mithi, 06 C each in Dadu and Sukkur, while 07 C in Nawabshah.