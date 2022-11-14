No one can dare impose governor’s rule in KP: PTI leader

PESHAWAR: Former minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Yousafzai said Monday that no one could dare impose governor’s rule in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY News reported.

Shaukat Yousafzai challenged the incumbent government to show courage by holding fresh elections. He said that a true leader always stands amongst the nationals even after facing a gun attack.

He slammed the opposition parties for remaining silent over the threats of the governor’s rule in the province.

He alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif faced a failure in the Daily Mail defamation case in London. Yousafzai added that the current rulers dissolved their corruption cases worth Rs11 billion but now they will be labelled as thieves globally.

On November 8, Yousafzai had claimed that the federal government is hatching a conspiracy to impose governor’s rule in Punjab and KP provinces.

Yousafzai claimed in a Twitter message that the centre is hatching a conspiracy to impose governor’s rule in Punjab and KP provinces. He added that the federal government is afraid of the peaceful protests of PTI.

He slammed the coalition partner of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for remaining silent over the undemocratic moves. He warned that the country will pay dearly for the expected imposition the governor’s rule.

The provincial minister demanded the judiciary to take notice of the statements hinting at the governor’s rule.

