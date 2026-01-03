"No one is going to watch" Why Ashwin is worried about Cricket's future after 2027

NEW DELHI: Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has criticized the ICC over the scheduling of the T20 World Cup 2026, claiming the tournament will fail to attract viewership. Scheduled to take place from February 7 to March 8 across India and Sri Lanka, the event features a 20-team format that Ashwin believes is flawed.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, ‘Ash ki Baat,’ the spinner argued that the frequency of global tournaments has diluted the prestige once associated with a World Cup. “No one is going to watch the ICC T20 World Cup this time,” Ashwin stated. “India vs USA, India vs. Namibia; these are games that will literally pull you away from the World Cup.”

Ashwin highlighted a growing disconnect between modern scheduling and the organic anticipation that defined previous eras.

He recalled the 1996, 1999, and 2003 tournaments as benchmarks for how a World Cup should feel to a fan.

“Back in 1996, 1999 and 2003, when I was in school, the World Cup came once every four years. We collected World Cup cards, printed schedules and waited for it. That anticipation used to build naturally,” he added.

He pointed out that in those formats, top-tier teams like India would often face rivals like England or Sri Lanka in the opening rounds, providing immediate entertainment value that is missing in the current group-stage structure.

The criticism centers on what many see as an “overkill” of ICC events, with the 2026 edition marking the fourth T20 World Cup in just over five years. Ashwin argued that this relentless cycle, driven by revenue generation, has led to viewer burnout.

Since 2021, the cricket calendar has been dominated by a back-to-back series of major tournaments, including the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

According to Ashwin, this saturation makes each subsequent trophy feel less important. “World Cups used to happen once every four years.

Because of that, the interest is used to build,” he noted, suggesting that the current biennial rotation for the T20 format is counterproductive to maintaining a “marquee” status.

Beyond the upcoming tournament, Ashwin expressed deep concern for the long-term survival of the 50-over game.

He predicted a grim future for ODI cricket following the 2027 World Cup, noting a decline in interest even within domestic competitions like the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

While the presence of stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can temporarily boost ratings, Ashwin questioned what will happen to the format’s relevance once those icons retire. “I am not sure about the future of ODI after the 2027 World Cup. I am a little worried about it,” he admitted.

He suggested that for the format to survive, the ICC might need to adopt a model similar to FIFA,

where the World Cup is the sole focal point held every four years, rather than a continuous stream of bilateral series and tournaments.

The 2026 tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will see 20 teams divided into five groups, with India opening their campaign against the USA.

While the ICC aims to grow the game by including more associate nations, Ashwin insists that the widening skill gap results in one-sided fixtures that “strip the tournament of its competitive edge.”