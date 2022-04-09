No other way than voting on no-trust move, NA secretariat conveys

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly secretariat has made it clear to the speaker that violating the apex court’s decision to hold voting on no-trust move will led to contempt of court proceedings, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the secretariat officials have conveyed that implementation on the Supreme Court’s decision is unavoidable.

“We have conveyed to the speaker that there is o way except voting on no-trust move today,” they said and added, “If there will be no voting then it will be tantamount to contempt of court.”

SC verdict

The Supreme Court (SC) has announced the verdict on the suo motu case and declared the National Assembly (NA) deputy speaker ‘unconstitutional’.

The apex court announced its reserved verdict on the suo motu case on the NA deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri’s ruling on a no-trust move against then PM Imran Khan.

In the landmark verdict, the top court retained the opposition’s no-trust motion against PM Khan. The Supreme Court ruled that the deputy speaker’s ruling was a violation of the Constitution and nullified the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA).

The top court issued directives to immediately wind up the voting process of the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan. It has been directed that the NA speaker could not adjourn the session for an indefinite period.

Moreover, the apex court ordered the reinstatement of the prime minister and the federal cabinet besides restoring the NA proceeding’s scenario before the deputy speaker’s ruling given on April 3.

The top court ordered the National Assembly (NA) speaker to summon the session on April 9, Saturday to conduct the voting on the no-trust motion.

The SC ruling will not impact the effectiveness of Article 63 (A), whereas, the top court directed that the government could not stop any lawmaker from taking part in the vote of the no-confidence motion.

