No Pakistani cricketers picked in The Hundred 2025 draft

Pakistani cricketers failed to secure spots in The Hundred 2025 draft, with all 45 registered players going unsold. Despite 45 Pakistani players registering for the draft, including top talents like Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, and Saim Ayub, none of them attracted any franchise.

Pace sensation Naseem Shah entered The Hundred 2025 draft with the highest reserve price among Pakistan players—£120,000. Meanwhile, all-rounder Imad Wasim and explosive left-hander Saim Ayub had set their base price at £78,500.

The list also included Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, and Mohammad Hasnain, each carrying a £63,000 reserve price, while Mohammad Amir and Azam Khan’s base price was £52,000.

Despite setting competitive base prices, ranging from £52,000 to £120,000, none of the eight franchises expressed interest in Pakistani talent.

The shift in The Hundred’s landscape, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) inviting outside investment into the franchises. All eight franchises have been invested in, with four of them owned by IPL franchises, which have had a fractious relationship with Pakistani players in the past.

It is to be noted here that IPL franchises have not signed Pakistan players since the second IPL edition in 2009 due to the strained relations between the two neighbours.

This development follows a trend of limited Pakistani representation in international leagues. The SA20, a South African league launched in 2023, has not featured any Pakistani players in its squads as all teams are co-owned by IPL franchises.

Another factor could be the Pakistan’s cricket schedule is packed, with upcoming series against the West Indies, Afghanistan, and potentially Bangladesh. The Hundred’s upcoming season, which runs from August 5 to August 31, will nearly completely overlap with these series.

Concerns were raised about the future of Pakistan players in the ECB’s flagship competition after several IPL franchises such as Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals bought minority stakes in all eight franchises of The Hundred.

However, ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould had assured that Pakistan players will not be barred from the competition despite the involvement of Indian investors.