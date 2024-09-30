No progress over power-sharing formula in Punjab: Haider Gillani

LAHORE: PPP leader Ali Haider Gillani on Monday said that no progress made in the power-sharing formula in Punjab, ARY News reported.

Talking to media in Lahore, Pakistan People’s Party’s parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly, Syed Ali Haider Gillani said that despite written agreement, the deal has not been implemented.

He said the Governor Punjab has constitutional role, which should be recognized. “There must not be differences happened over the appointment of vice chancellors in universities of the province,” he said.

Haider Gillani said the PML-N fleeing away from us. “Punjab government has adopted a bureaucratic approach,” he said.

The Muslim League-Nawaz avoiding compliance of its political promises, he said. “The PPP has been committed with the power-sharing formula,” he added.