No proposal to abolish Pakistan Studies from degree programmes: Solangi

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Murtzaz Solangi said that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) neither decided nor gave any suggestion to the universities to abolish Pakistan Studies from their degree programmes.

Solangi said this while responding to a motion moved by Senator Mushtaq Ghani, alleging that Pakistan Studies has been abolished by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) from the syllabus at the graduation level.

“As per the concerned ministry and HEC, no decision or proposal has been issued to abolish the subject of Pakistan Affairs or any other course from the syllabus at the graduation level,” the information minister added.

Solangi said that all undergraduate policies recommended by the HEC encompassed the minimum standards required for such programmes, adding that universities are operating autonomously within the framework of their respective laws.

He said a course on Pakistan ideology and the constitution has been introduced for all undergraduate degree programmes. The information minister said this course is a blend of Pakistan Studies and the constitution.

Solangi said the HEC is also holding consultations with the concerned stakeholders to prepare a two-credit-hour compulsory course for all undergraduate degree programmes.