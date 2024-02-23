No protest to be permitted outside Sindh Assembly: Home Minister

KARACHI: Home Minister Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz made it clear that opposition parties would not be allowed to hold protest demonstration outside the Sindh Assembly during the inaugural session.

The Home Minister said that the protest cannot be permitted outside the Sindh Assembly in the wake of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

He said that 144 CrPC is enforced in Karachi, adding that demonstration or of any type rally isnot permitted outside the Sindh Assembly.

In a statement, Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz said that concrete security measures were taken in and around the Sindh Assembly. He said that stern action would be taken against those exhibiting any lawlessness

“Ensure cooperation in upholding law and order with the public, police, and other law enforcement agencies,” the Home Minister added.

It is pertinent to mention here that opposition parties in Sindh announced to hold a joint protest outside the provincial assembly on Saturday during the inaugural session against what they called ‘historical rigging’ in the General Elections 2024.

The leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fzal (JUI-F) announced to protest in a joint press conference.