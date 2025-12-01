No province could enforce its own policy on national security: Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday said that the repatriation of Afghan nationals being successfully implemented in three provinces.

“They are being given protection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”, talking to media interior minister said.

Minister said that no province could implement its own policy over the national security.

Interior minister warning the KP government, said that the province’s government has been given message time and again that think about the country first before their politics. “They have to enforce the federal government’s policy”.

He said the federal government has de-notified all Afghan camps but they have still not been closed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“In recent all terrorist attacks terrorists Afghan nationals were found to be involved,” minister said. “These attacks will not be tolerated now”, he added.