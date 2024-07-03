No respite from hot weather in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather in Karachi for the next 24 hours in the city.
The temperature in the mega city is expected to remain between 35°C and 36°C with humidity levels recorded at 58%.
PMD has forecast that the metropolis will remain partly cloudy, with rain predicted from July 8.
Notably, the first night of July was recorded as the hottest night of July since 2021.
The low atmospheric pressure area that brought a severe heatwave in the city made its presence felt on the night between Sunday and Monday as it was recorded as the warmest night of the month of July in over six decades.
“The low-pressure area prevailing over the Indian Gujarat influenced Karachi’s weather,” a weather official explained.
Meanwhile, Met Office has forecast rainfall in Sindh’s districts of Mithi, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Sukkur and Larkana from 04th to 07th July.
Mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most districts of Sindh.
Strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from 03rd July (today), Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.
The Met Office has predicted rain with wind/thundershower in Kashmir upto July 07 with occasional gaps under the influence of this weather system.
Islamabad and most districts of Punjab including Lahore likely to receive rainfall from 02nd to 07th July.
Rain/thundershower is expected from 04th to 07th July in southern Punjab districts of Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar and other districts will receive rainfall with few heavy to isolated very heavy falls, from 03rd to 07th July with occasional gaps.