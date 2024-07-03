No respite from hot weather in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather in Karachi for the next 24 hours in the city.

The temperature in the mega city is expected to remain between 35°C and 36°C with humidity levels recorded at 58%.

PMD has forecast that the metropolis will remain partly cloudy, with rain predicted from July 8.

Notably, the first night of July was recorded as the hottest night of July since 2021.

The low atmospheric pressure area that brought a severe heatwave in the city made its presence felt on the night between Sunday and Monday as it was recorded as the warmest night of the month of July in over six decades.