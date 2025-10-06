No respite in street crime as 51 killed in Sep mainly due to resistance to robberies in Karachi : CPLC

KARACHI: As many as 51 citizens were killed in various incidents of firing during the month of September 2025 across Karachi mainly due to resistance to robberies, as the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Monday issued figures of crime in the city during September, ARY News reported.

Motorcycles snatching and theft

According to the CPLC report, a staggering 3181 motorcycles were stolen from various areas of the metropolis while 517 bikes were also snatched from Karachiites in the previous month.

Mobiles snatching

On the other hand, a whopping 1542 people were faced mobile snatching incidents from muggers across the city in September, as per the CPLC report.

Vehicles snatching and theft

Besides that bandits carrying arms snatched 27 vehicles from citizens in various locations in Karachi, the CPLC reported.

Moreover, as per the CPLC report, another 172 cars were also stolen from different parts of the city during September.

Incidents of extortions

Additionally three incidents of extortion were also reported in the previous month while 51 people lost their lives in various incidents of firing which included resistance to robberies.

Earlier in August, Street crime in Karachi remains a major concern, with the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) recording 5,554 incidents in August 2025, averaging 179 cases reported daily in the metropolis.

Among the 5,554 street crime incidents during the month of August, as many as 54 citizens were killed in different incidents, mainly due to resisting robberies in Karachi, as per the CPLC report.

A total of 3,839 motorcycles were lifted in August, with an average of around 125 incidents of snatching or theft of two-wheelers every single day in Karachi.

A total of 235 cases of car theft were reported during the same period, with stolen vehicles continuing to present challenges for local police recovery teams operating in multiple city districts.

Street criminals also snatched 1,480 mobile phones from citizens during August, which indicates how common snatching incidents have become in Karachi’s neighborhoods.

In addition to this, the authorities also reported one incident of extortion.

Despite ongoing operations, law enforcement agencies have struggled to curb rising levels of street crime in Karachi.

Analysts argue that insufficient policing resources and weak follow-up on cases contribute to worsening trends.

Last month of July, CPLC reported around 5,739 street crime cases, with 60 citizens killed over resisting a robbery bid in Karachi.

Every month of 2025, over 5000 cases of street crimes have been reported, with an average of 50 people being killed in the metropolis, but police and authorities have failed to control the crime rate in Karachi.