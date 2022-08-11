No sale of loose oil without purchase slip from certified company

Karachi: Chief Justice Sindh High Court on Thursday ordered loose oil wholesalers to present receipts of the oil purchase in the loose oil ban case, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice Sindh High Court (SHC) has raised multiple questions over the ban on the sale of loose oil in Sindh and wholesalers’ plea against the sealing of godowns.

The hearing of the case regarding the sale of loose oil and sealing of storage was held at Sindh High Court (SHC) Karachi today. Chief Justice Sindh High Court (SHC) inquired about the wholesalers about their concerns over sealing loose oil storage.

“Do the wholesalers produce the oil and ghee themselves or purchase it from somewhere?” the CJ SHC inquired.

The wholesalers’ lawyer told that they buy oil from factories and sell it in the market. The CJ said that many factories are operating without permits and authorities are abstinent.

The CJ inquired if the wholesalers have any receipts of the oil they bought and if they should present them in court. Is loose oil not harmful to human health? he asked.

The CJ SHC also inquired about the Food Department about how they carry out their raids. The authority had sealed 14 wholesale storage for selling sub-standard oil.

The wholesalers’ lawyer claimed that the authority sealed godowns without any show cause notice. The CJ ordered the wholesalers to purchase oil from certified companies only.

