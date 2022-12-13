No Saturday, Sunday offs for KMC employees from now onwards

KARACHI: Senior Director Encroachment KMC has issued a circular to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to be operational on weekends, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, after the new appointment of administrator Karachi, the director encroachment KMC issued a notification, in which ordered KMC workers to marked full attendance on saturday and sunday, meanwhile, the KMC anti encroachment field offices will also be open on weekends.

All staff including directors, deputy directors, field staff of the department is notified to make sure their presence in their offices on saturdays and sundays.

Last week, The New administrator of metropolis city, Dr Saif-ur-Rehman, an officer of PAS (BS-20), was appointed as Karachi Administrator.

The People’s Party and the MQM-P have agreed to nominate Dr. Saif ur Rehman as the new Administrator Karachi. The notification for the new administrator of the city issued on 8 December 2022.

Dr. Saif ur Rehman presently serves as the principal secretary to the Governor of Sindh. Before that, he has served as the Municipal Commissioner KMC, DC Karachi-Central and Secretary Health Balochistan.

The name of Saif ur Rehman was sent to People’s Party after consultations between the Governor of Sindh Kamran Tessori and the MQM leaders.

MQM had earlier sent the name of Abdul Waseem to the PPP for the Karachi Administrator’s office.

Comments