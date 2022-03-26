No summary prepared to dissolve Punjab assembly: spokesperson

LAHORE: The spokesperson of the Punjab government Hasaan Khawar has rejected the media report regarding the preparation of a summary to dissolve the provincial assembly, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar clarified today that no summary has been prepared to dissolve the Punjab Assembly. He said in a statement that it was not a surprise move that the chief minister is departed with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He added that the consultation process continues between PM Khan and Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

The statement came forth after a private news channel reported the preparation of a summary to dissolve the Punjab Assembly following Usman Buzdar’s advice.

It was reported that the premier took Usman Buzdar with him to Islamabad after the conclusion of the Kamalia public gathering today.

The report also claimed that Punjab CM Usman Buzdar has expressed readiness to step down by signing the summary if he gets an order from PM Imran Khan.

