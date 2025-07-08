web analytics
No threat to Asif Ali Zardari’s Presidency, says Nadeem Afzal Chan

LAHORE: People’s Party’s Nadeem Afzal Chan on Tuesday denied any threat to Asif Ali Zardari’s office of the President.

“This political setup could not be run without the People’s Party, how could you throw it out,” PPP spokesman Nadeem Afzal Chan questioned during an interview to ARY News.

He said the chief minister has already become prime minister what further he wants to become.

He said the Speaker Punjab Assembly’s step to de-seat the members is not a democratic action, “It is an insult to the people. Speaker should withdraw the reference,” PPP leader said.

He said fights used to happen but one should not go to that extent in democratic tradition.

“Perhaps Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed had weaker position in the party that pushed him to take this step,” Afzal Chan said. “He may have taken this step perhaps his relations with the chief minister and her team were not so good,” PPP leader said.

He said the PML-N committed more violent actions scores of times, but they didn’t de-seat.

“I am satisfied with the performance of the Punjab chief minister but have some reservations,” replying a question he said. “The government should invest money over Rescue 1122, instead of self-promotion,” he remarked.

“Nawaz Sharif should work for reconciliation, to end fights, else the history will not forgive”, he added.

