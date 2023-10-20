No threat to Pakistani coastal areas from tropical storm: PMD

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has stated that no Pakistani coastal area is threatened by an expected tropical storm in the Arabian Sea, ARY News reported.

The tropical situation has developed from an area of atmospheric pressure to a tropical depression centered south-central of the Arabian Sea. There are chances of it developing into a tropical storm within the next 48 hours.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) said that the low pressure is currently present in the Arabian Sea at 1810 kilometers away from Karachi and 1750 kilometers from Gwadar. It is expected that the tropical depression will move towards Oman and Yemen as per the initial study and there is no threat to Pakistan’s coastal belt.

Read more: Cyclone Gulab: Met department issues fresh alert for Pakistan’s coastal areas

Meanwhile, Oman authorities said the storm is expected to directly impact the Dhofar and Al-Wusta Governorates on Sunday noon, October 22, and the possibility of it is centre to cross between Dhofar Governorate and Yemen (Al-Mahra Governorate) between midnight Monday and Tuesday morning.

Oman CAA warns of high tides on the coasts of South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates, with the maximum wave height reaching 2.5 – 4.5 m.