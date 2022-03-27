No-trust: Cannot give CM Punjab slot to PML-Q, federal govt conveys

LAHORE: The federal government has conveyed to its key ally in Centre and Punjab, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) that it could not give slot of chief minister Punjab to the party in return of supporting a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

The sources in the government said that the PML-Q has been conveyed that they could take the slot if PML-N is promising to give it to them in exchange of voting against PM Imran Khan in the no-trust move.

“We are ready to give any other concessions to them other than giving chief minister’s slot,” they said.

The response came after sources privy to talks between federal ministers and PML-Q leaders claimed that the key ally in the Centre has asked the government to bring clarity on replacement of chief minister in Punjab.

“We want a clear stance on CM slot,” the Q-League leaders conveyed with government team assuring that they would respond after consultations with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PML-Q lamented that the promises made on day one of them joining the coalition were not fulfilled and after being promised two ministries in Centre, the second one was given to them after more than three years.

Read More: PML-Q AGAIN DEMANDS PUNJAB CM SLOT

“Whenever the government found itself in hot waters, the Q-League came to rescue but PTI on the other hand treated them like opposition,” they said while quoting PML-Q leaders who said that except in trouble, the PTI leaders have never approached PML-Q for addressing their grievances.

Speaking During ARY NEWS special transmission on PTI rally in Islamabad, Asad Umar refused to respond to the query regarding talks on CM Punjab slot and said that their talks are ongoing and he could not respond to it.

Comments