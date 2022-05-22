No-trust motion against PA Speaker Parvez Elahi dismissed

LAHORE: A no-confidence motion against Speaker Punjab Assembly Parvez Elahi has been wrapped up by a member of the panel of chair over the absence of the mover of the no-trust move, ARY NEWS reported.

The panel of chair initiated the proceedings of the provincial assembly and called out the mover of the no-confidence motion. However, after repeated calls, the mover did not turn up, resulting in disposing off the no-trust motion against Speaker Parvez Elahi.

As soon as the motion was disposed-off, the PML-N lawmakers entered the House. However, the panel of chair adjourned the proceedings for June 06.

Earlier in the day, police took control of the Punjab Assembly building and personnel have been deployed at all entrances of the house ahead of Sunday’s session.

Punjab Assembly session has been summoned to meet at 12pm by Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in a surprise move ahead of the previous date fixed for the session. The assembly was previously slated to meet on May 30.

This is the third time that the date of the PA session has been changed as the speaker first gave the date of May 16 when the assembly was scheduled to meet in the first week of May. However, the session wasn’t held on the given date and was rescheduled for May 30.

Speaker Pervaiz Elahi has directed the members of the Punjab Assembly to reach the Secretariat. He said that the members of the assembly should reach the Punjab Assembly at 12 o’clock.

