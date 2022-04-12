Tuesday, April 12, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

No-trust motion: AJK assembly to meet on April 15

test

MUZAFFARABAD: Following the submission of a no-trust motion against Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi, a session of the AJK legislative assembly has been called.

The session will begin on April 15, Friday at 10am. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) lawmakers submitted the motion against their party’s prime minister in the assembly secretariat earlier today.

The motion was signed by 25 members of the legislative assembly including a minister and senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Aliyas Khan has been proposed as successor.

The name of Sardar Tanvir Ilyas has been recommended for the PM slot in the no-trust move.

Also Read: PTI’S ABDUL QAYYUM NIAZI ELECTED AS AJK PM

According to Azad Jammu and Kashmir interim constitution act 1974, if a no-confidence motion succeeds, the successor proposed in the resolution becomes the next prime Minister without any separate election procedure.

On August 4, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Abdul Qayyum Niazi was elected as the new prime minister of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 33 votes.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.