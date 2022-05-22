No-trust motion: BAP decides issuing show-cause notices to lawmakers

QUETTA: The ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has decided to serve show-cause notice to the dissident lawmakers who had signed the no-trust motion against Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Balochistan CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo chaired the session of BAP parliamentary group which was attended by 16 out of 24 lawmakers of the political party.

The session was attended by Abdul Rehman Khetran, Sardar Masood Luni, Bushra Rind, Dr Rubaba Buledi. The participants discussed the submission of a no-trust motion against CM Bizenjo with the signature of seven BAP lawmakers.

They agreed that the signing of the no-trust motion by the party lawmakers was a violation of Article 63 A and illegal in accordance with the judicial order. They also agreed that the dissident lawmakers will be deseated and votes will not be counted as the legislators violated the party discipline.

READ: NO-TRUST MOTION: BALOCHISTAN CM BIZENJO ORDERS REMOVING MINISTERS, SECYS

The parliamentary group agreed that the dissident lawmakers are involved in a conspiracy against the BAP government and the chief minister.

After condemning the act of the dissident lawmakers, the BAP parliamentary group decided to issue show-cause notices to the dissident legislators and showed complete confidence in CM Bizenjo.

On May 18, former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind and Zahoor Buledi had submitted the no-trust motion against Balochistan CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

READ: TARIQ MAGSI RESIGNS AHEAD OF NO-TRUST MOVE AGAINST BALOCHISTAN CM

The no-trust motion had been submitted to the Balochistan Assembly against CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo with the signatures of 14 lawmakers which was submitted by Jam Kamal Khan, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind and Zahoor Buledi.

While addressing a press conference, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind had said that they have support of the required number of lawmakers to make the no-trust motion against CM Bizenjo successful.

Former Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan had said that he has expressed reservations on the political affairs of the province during the last six to seven months. “We are willing to see improvements but no changes were made. We have told them many times that they cannot tolerate injustice with Balochistan.”

Jam Kamal Khan had said that they will not stay silent over injustice with the province. He added that any prime minister or chief minister should complete the five-year term.

Comments