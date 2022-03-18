No-trust motion: Govt efforts to woo JKT group fail

LAHORE: The disgruntled faction of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – Jahangir Tareen (JKT) group – has decided not to meet any member from treasury benches amid no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday telephoned disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, who is currently in London for medical treatment.

The telephonic connection couldn’t be established among the governor and Jahangir Tareen, sources said, adding that the JKT group was currently in talks with Opposition and refused to meet any govt representative amid no-trust motion.

On the other hand, the Jahangir Tareen group will discuss current political situation in a session that will be held at 6 pm today.

The Jahangir Tareen group’s leader Awn Chaudhary said in a statement that all members will table recommendations regarding the next strategy of the no-trust motion.

During the session, Jahangir Tareen will join the members from London via video link.

The members will exchange views on their meetings with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) top leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

