No-trust motion: Govt efforts to woo Tareen group pick up pace

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak reached out to the Jahangir Tareen group — a disgruntled faction within the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – ahead of no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that, a telephonic conversation was held between Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Tareen group’s leader Awn Chaudhry on Friday to discuss political developments in the country.

During the telephonic call, the defence minister requested Awn Chaudhry from taking key decisions in the backdrop of no-confidence motion filed by the joint opposition. “We [govt] will inform you [Tareen group] about important development soon,” Khattak told Chaudhry as per sources.

They added that Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also contacted JKT group leader Awn Chaudhry on late Friday.

Meanwhile, disgruntled PTI leader Awn Chaudhry has confirmed the telephonic conversation with federal minister Pervez Khattak.

Yesterday, an important consultative meeting of Tareen group was held in Lahore which was also attended by Jahangir Tareen through a video link.

Tareen group briefed Jahangir Tareen on the current political situation while the current political situation was reviewed in the meeting.

It was learnt yesterday that the JKT group had decided not to meet any member from treasury benches amid no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday telephoned disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, who is currently in London for medical treatment.

The telephonic connection couldn’t be established among the governor and Jahangir Tareen, sources said, adding that the JKT group was currently in talks with Opposition and refused to meet any govt representative amid no-trust motion.

