No-trust motion in offing against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: A requisition for no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has been prepared and signed by the People’s Party and the PML-N, citing sources ARY News reported on Monday.

Sanjrani has started contacts with various political parties to foil the move against him, according to sources.

Chairman Senate has contacted the JUI-F and BNP-Mengal seeking cooperation to foil the no-trust motion against him, sources said.

The two parties didn’t give a definite reply to him and sought time for consultation, according to sources.

Sanjrani also intends to hold a meeting with the People’s Party leadership and sent messages for reconciliation with no response, sources said.

According to sources, chairman senate is expected to contact soon with other Balochistan based parties to seek their cooperation to secure his top office.

A no-trust motion against Sadiq Sanjrani was thwarted in August 2019, tabled by the opposition senators.

A parliamentary committee recently demanded Senate Chairman to tender his resignation after the violation of the constitutional sanctity of Senator Azam Swati.

Senator Swati in a presser claimed that his objectionable video was filmed at Judicial Academy Quetta where he stayed on the advice of the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The parliamentary committee of the PTI and the joint opposition held a session in the Senate and demanded resignation of Senate Chairman.

