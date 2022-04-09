No-trust motion: Opposition lawmakers meet NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: The lawmakers belonging to joint opposition parties on Saturday met with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser at his chamber, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, matters pertaining NA proceedings and voting on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan came under discussion.

The meeting agreed that lower house session will resume after the Zuhr prayers break and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will complete his speech.

The NA speaker also assured the opposition parties of conducting the session in accordance with the Constitution.

The crucial National Assembly session to vote on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in line with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was adjourned till 12:30pm. The session is yet to resume after adjournment.

The session of the lower house started at 10:30 am under the chairmanship of NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.

The voting no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is also on the agenda. The no-trust motion is at the fourth position in the six-point agenda.

The joint opposition needs the support of at least 172 lawmakers from a total of 342 to oust the premier through the no-trust move.

