No-trust motion: PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim plans to return tomorrow

KARACHI: Absconding Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Jam Abdul Karim who is blamed for the murder of Nazim Jokhio in Karachi, plans to return to Pakistan tomorrow to cast his vote in the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, Jam Abdul Karim has booked his air ticket to return to Pakistan despite his name being placed on the no-fly list by the federal government.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has announced to arrest Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Jam Abdul Karim -booked in the murder case of Nazim Jokhio.

Addressing a presser, the interior minister lamented that an absconding PPP MNA is being brought to cast his vote during the no-trust motion and said that as soon as Jam Abdul Karim will return to Pakistan, he will be arrested.

“Jam Abdul Karim’s name will also be added to ECL,” he said and added, “Consultation will also be made to arrest him via Interpol.” After his arrest, Sheikh Rasheed said that the absconding lawmaker will be handed over to IG Sindh.

A court has already granted 10-day protective bail to PPP lawmaker and directed him to submit Rs100,000 surety bond. The court also ordered the accused to appear before the concerned court after 10 days.

It is to be mentioned here that Sindh Assembly’s member Jam Awais among six accused already arrested in the case.

Local journalist Nazim Jokhio was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse of the accused PPP MPA for trying to prevent his foreign guests from illegal hunting of endangered houbara bustard.

An autopsy found severe torture marks and bruises all over the body of the deceased.

