No-trust motion: PTI allies likely to skip today’s NA session

ISLAMABAD: Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allies have collectively decided to skip today’s National Assembly key session in which joint opposition will table a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Monday citing sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that PTI allies in Centre –Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Balochistan Awami Party – will skip today’s lower house all-important proceedings.

The decision was made after allies have sought more time to make a decision on the no-trust motion as their consultation with opposition and treasury benches was currently underway.

It is pertinent to mention here that National Assembly will meet here on Monday (today) after a two-day recess, with an opposition-moved no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan on its agenda.

Read More: PTI ALLIES SIT TOGETHER TO MAKE DECISION ON NO-TRUST MOTION

The extraordinary session of the National Assembly (NA) was summoned on the requisition of the opposition lawmakers, which was adjourned after the Fateha for the deceased lawmaker.

The National Assembly Secretariat has issued 27-point agenda.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) – a key ally of PTI in Centre and Punjab – on Monday met with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation ahead of no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan.

According to details, the PML-Q delegation headed by Chaudhry brothers met with MQM-Pakistan – another key ally of ruling PTI in Centre­ – at parliament loges in Islamabad.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that allies have decided that they will announce their final decision no-trust motion within 2 days.

Read more: PM IMRAN KHAN READY TO MAKE PERVAIZ ELAHI PUNJAB CM

The MQM-P delegation included Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Waseem Akhtar, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, IT Minister Ameenul Haq, and senior party leader Amir Khan.

PML-Q’s Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Salik Elahi, Kamil Ali Agha and Farukh Khan were also present at the meeting.

Comments