No-trust motion: Tareen group to make final decision tomorrow

LAHORE: Tareen group — a disgruntled faction within the ruling Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – has summoned a consultative session tomorrow (Thursday) to make a final discuss whether to support the opposition’s no-trust motion or side with the ruling PTI, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Tareen group has decided to summon consultative session tomorrow wherein key decisions would be taken regarding no-trust resolution and Pervaiz Elahi’s candidature for Punjab chief minister (CM) slot after Usman Buzdar’s resignation.

They said that the Tareen group has decided to continue talks with Pervaiz Elahi, the joint opposition and government team over the no-confidence motion. A delegation of Tareen group will also meet PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi.

It was learnt that Jahangir Tareen group is likely to back Pervaiz Elahi’s candidature for Punjab chief minister (CM) slot after Usman Buzdar’s resignation.

The opposition on Monday submitted a no-trust motion against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly secretariat.

Opposition MPAs Rana Mashood and Samiullah Khan submitted the motion that bore signatures of more than 120 members of the Punjab Assembly belonging to the opposition, including the PML-N and PPP.

The chief minister won’t be able to dissolve the assembly now as a no-trust motion has been filed against him. Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi is bound to convene an assembly session within 14 days after the submission of the motion.

