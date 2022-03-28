No-trust motion: Tareen group likely to make decision tomorrow

LAHORE: Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen, who is in London in connection with his medical treatment, contacted members of the dissident group on Monday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

They revealed that Tareen held consultation with the lawmakers on the opposition-moved no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He instructed the lawmakers to remain united, the sources said, adding the group would likely make a decision on whether or not to support the no-trust motion after a consultative meeting tomorrow.

Faisal Hayat, a member of the Tareen group, said the session would review the political situation and talks held with the opposition and federal ministers.

Earlier today, the opposition submitted a no-trust motion against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly secretariat.

Opposition MPAs Rana Mashood and Samiullah Khan submitted the motion that bore signatures of more than 120 members of the Punjab Assembly belonging to the opposition, including the PML-N and PPP.

The chief minister won’t be able to dissolve the assembly now as a no-trust motion has been filed against him. Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi is bound to convene an assembly session within 14 days after the submission of the motion.

