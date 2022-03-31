‘No-trust motion won’t be withdrawn at any cost’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA and Information Secretary Shazia Atta Marri said on Thursday joint opposition will not tack back no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Opposition’s no-confidence motion against PM Imran will go ahead as per schedule,” she said and demanded the resignation of the prime minister.

Shazia Marri said that PM Imran has lost majority in the lower house of the parliament, adding that united opposition has more than 177 votes to succeed no-trust motion against the premier.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry earlier had said that the opposition should take back its no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan considering the international economic situation.

The extraordinary session of the National Assembly with the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on the agenda will resume this evening.

The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will resume debate over the no-trust motion with resumption of the session, scheduled at 4:00pm. After him, other members of the house will express their views on the agenda.

The no-confidence resolution against the prime minister was tabled by the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, March 28 and it was approved for debate.

It is pertinent to mention here that ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lost the majority in the National Assembly after its allies –MQM-Pakistan and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) quit alliance and announced to support joint opposition.

Comments