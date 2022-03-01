Chaudhry brothers snub Shehbaz Sharif’s invitation

LAHORE: There seems to be no bonhomie between the PML-N and the PML-Q, a key government ally in both centre and Punjab, as the Chaudhry brothers lately snubbed Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s invitation for a visit, ARY News reported, citing informed sources.

The PML-N president last month approached the PML-Q leadership to muster support for the opposition’s no-trust move against the Imran Khan government.

The sources said Shehbaz invited the Chaudhrys of Gujrat to visit his residence on Feb 25 in a phone call with Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. The opposition leader asked the PML-Q leader to bring Federal Water Resources Minister Moonis Elahi along with them, they added.

They said the Chaudhry brothers avoided visiting Sharif citing some personal engagement as Moonis Elahi had already left Lahore for Gujrat on the morning of Feb 25.

On the other hand, the sources said the PML-Q leaders accepted former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s invitation for a dinner.

