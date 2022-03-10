No-trust move: CM Sindh to meet Pir Pagara

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah will meet Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) head Pir Pagara in a bid to seek support from another ally of the federal government for a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the chief minister who is in Islamabad has made contact with Pir Pagara and would meet him after returning from the capital.

Previously, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to reach out with PTI govt allies MQM-P and GDA.

Sources privy to the development informed ARY News that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto has tasked CM Murad Ali Shah to approach opposition parties in Sindh Assembly MQM-Pakistan and GDA – who are also PTI’s allies in Centre – over the no-trust move.

CM Murad will seek their help in the opposition’s renewed efforts to oust Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, they added.

Meanwhile, another ally in the federal government, PML-Q has made it clear to PTI ministers that the party will leave with no other option but to support opposition if treasury lawmakers crossed the floor.

“15 govt lawmakers are in contact with opposition parties and if they voted against PM Imran Khan then we would be left with no other option to support opposition benches,” the PML-Q leader was quoted as saying.

PML-Q federal minister Cheema discussed the same thing with Prime Minister Imran Khan a few days ago.

