No trust move: CM Usman Buzdar summons provincial ministers

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has summoned top provincial ministers for consultation in the wake of a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan and political developments in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the chief minister will meet Raja Basharat, Mehmood ur Rasheed, Mian Aslam, Yasmin Rashid, Chaudhry Zaheer ud Din, Akhtar Malik, Asad Khokhar and Ansar Majeed Niazi today.

It is pertinent to mention here that other than pressure to woo party MNAs to foil no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Usman Buzdar led Punjab government is facing an onslaught from disgruntled PTI MPAs and the joint opposition in Punjab.

The joint opposition has prepared a strategy to bring no-trust move against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Sources said that a no-trust move will be brought against Usman Buzdar immediately after receiving a green signal from the opposition’s top leaders.

PTI new faction in Punjab Assembly

On the other hand, another faction of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has activated with the name of the supremacy for the Parliament. The PTI new faction comprising of 14 legislators remained active for lobbying with the lawmakers for the last six months.

A session of the PTI new faction led by Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena was summoned on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena said in a statement that the participants of the session will hold discussions over the no-trust move in the Punjab Assembly. The PTI faction has also hinted at holding consultations with Jahangir Tareen like-minded group.

JKT group demands minus-Buzdar

The Jahangir Tareen group has said earlier in the day that talks will proceed after the acceptance of the minus– Usman Buzdar formula by the federal government.

A member of Jahangir Tareen like-minded group, Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial said during a press conference in Lahore today that they have given authority to Jahangir Tareen for taking the final decision.

