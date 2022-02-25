No-trust move, long march: PM summons session of PTI central leaders

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned an important session of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leaders today to formulate a strategy to deal with the expected no-trust move and long march of the opposition parties, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan will chair an important session of the PTI central leaders at his Bani Gala residence at 6:00 pm today. Sources told ARY News that PTI central leaders will review the political scenario and anti-government narrative of the opposition parties.

The session will also deliberate on a strategy to deal with the expected no-trust move and long march of the opposition parties against the PTI government. Sources added that PM Khan will also consult the party leaders regarding their relations with the ally parties of the PTI government.

Sources said that the PTI leaders will also finalise the schedule of the new public gatherings of PM Imran Khan and the next phase of the mass contact drive of the ruling party. It was learnt that the PTI will finalise the dates of the Vihari and Muzaffargarh public meetings in March.

Moreover, the premier will take the PTI leadership in confidence over his recent visit to Russia, meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the expected agreements between both countries.

Mass contact drive

Earlier in the month, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had decided to launch a mass contact campaign across the country to mobilise the party at grassroots level ahead of local government (LG) elections in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

The decision to this effect had been taken in PTI’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The prime minister had directed party representatives to prepare a schedule for public rallies in different parts of the country as the premier would himself lead the mass contact campaign.

