No-trust move: MQM-P likely to take final decision in 72 hours

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has summoned an emergency session of the Rabita Committee and is likely to make an important decision within the next 48 to 72 hours, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

The MQM-P Rabita Committee will hold consultations over the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will update the members regarding his meetings with the opposition leaders including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad.

Sources told ARY News that MQM-P held constructive meetings with the opposition leaders. The MQM-P central leaders expressed resentment against the federal government for not fulfilling its promises.

“MQM-P is likely to take an important decision within the next 48 to 72 hours. Moreover, a session of MQM-P workers will also be called in the coming days,” sources added.

Earlier on March 9, Prime Minister Imran Khan had arrived at Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Bahadurabad office – a day after the joint opposition submitted a no-trust motion against him with the National Assembly Secretariat.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the overall political situation and ongoing development projects in Sindh including Karachi were discussed.

After the meeting, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui told media that the PM Imran Khan had come to Karachi to meet the party and they offered him tea.

When asked about the no-confidence motion, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the no-trust move was not discussed in today’s meeting.

