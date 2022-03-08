No-trust move: NA Secretariat to start preparations tomorrow

The National Assembly (NA) Secretariat will start preparations for the upcoming session after the joint opposition submitted the no-trust move and a requisition notice today, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The NA Secretariat will also start issuing notices to the members of the assembly tomorrow besides informing them about the no-trust move.

According to the rules, the NA speaker is bound to summon the session of the National Assembly by March 22. Sources added that the no-confidence motion should be winded up within seven days after the NA session.

After the approval of the no-confidence motion, voting will be organised after two days.

Earlier in the day, the joint opposition submitted a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly Secretariat.

The informed sources said that the opposition also filed a requisition notice seeking a session of the lower house of Parliament to table the no-trust move.

More than 100 lawmakers from the opposition parties have signed the no-confidence motion, sources said.

PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, PPP’s Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri and JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar Ali submitted the no-trust motion before NA Secretariat.

