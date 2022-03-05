No-trust move: Nawaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman confident of success

LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday telephoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and discussed the no-trust move against the incumbent government, ARY NEWS reported.

During the telephonic conversation, Nawaz Sharif and Fazlur Rehman expressed confidence over the success of the no-trust move and agreed to remove the incumbent government as soon as possible.

“The two expressed satisfaction over the number game opposition parties have after Fazlur Rehman conveyed Nawaz Sharif regarding progress on the move,” the sources privy to the discussion said.

The contact between the two was made after it emerged that opposition parties have agreed to submit a requisition for summoning a National Assembly session for tabling no-trust move against the incumbent government on Monday.

Read More: NO-TRUST MOVE: PPP DIRECTS MNAS TO SUSPEND ALL NON-POLITICAL ACTIVITIES

According to sources in the PML-N, the PPP long march will reach Islamabad on Tuesday and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will announce the date for submission of the no-trust motion in the gathering.

“The opposition has the numbers needed for the success of no-confidence motion,” they said and added, “We are confident that our no-trust move will succeed.”

Comments