No-trust move: Opp to sit again to discuss ‘number game’

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties will be sitting together on Saturday to consult over number game ahead of the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting would be attended by top opposition leaders including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Zardari, and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman.

The meeting would also be attended by Maryam Nawaz, Akhtar Mengal, Aimal Wali, Ameer Haider Hoti, Aftab Sherpao and Awais Noorani, and others, the sources shared.

They said that the meeting would mull over number game needed for the success of no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan and long march towards Islamabad. “The opposition parties will also share details on progress with regards to contacts with allies,” they said.

Meanwhile on the other hand, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak reached out to the Jahangir Tareen group — a disgruntled faction within the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – ahead of no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that, a telephonic conversation was held between Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Tareen group’s leader Awn Chaudhry on Friday to discuss political developments in the country.

During the telephonic call, the defence minister requested Awn Chaudhry from taking key decisions in the backdrop of no-confidence motion filed by the joint opposition. “We [govt] will inform you [Tareen group] about important development soon,” Khattak told Chaudhry as per sources.

They added that Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also contacted JKT group leader Awn Chaudhry on late Friday.

