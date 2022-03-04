No-trust move: ‘Opposition has numbers needed for success’

MULTAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday claimed that the opposition has the numbers needed for the success of the no-trust move against the incumbent government, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to ARY NEWS exclusively during the PPP long march, Sherry Rehman said that the opposition will bring a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan and they have the numbers needed for its success.

“The prime minister has lost his credibility,” she said and added that they were in touch with the treasury lawmakers and have asked them to vote in favour of the no-trust motion.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman also confirmed on Thursday that the no-trust move will be brought against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Fazlur Rehman, while addressing a press conference, said that he held consultations with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari regarding the no-trust move, whereas, a meeting with the legal experts had been concluded yesterday.

“The draft of no-trust move against Imran Khan is prepared and the majority is with us. [Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President] Shehbaz Sharif is not feeling well for a few days. We will meet Shehbaz Sharif at his residence to complete our consultations.”

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the opposition will be readied to present the no-confidence motion within a few days as the anti-government movement entered its conclusive phase.

