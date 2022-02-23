No-trust move: Opposition parties constitute committee to finalise strategy

The opposition parties have constituted a committee to finalise strategy for the no-trust move against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The opposition parties issued a joint declaration regarding the no-trust move against PTI government. A committee has been constituted to finalise the strategy and schedule of the no-trust move.

The progress was made after the meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Read More: NO-TRUST MOVE: FAZLUR REHMAN, ASIF ZARDARI ‘FAIL TO REACH CONSENSUS’

The meeting was attended by the central leaders of the opposition parties including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Maulana Asad, Akram Durrani and others.

The opposition parties agreed on getting rid of the incumbent government to provide relief to the nationals hit by inflation. They also decided to challenge the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) amendment ordinance on all platforms.

Zardari, PML-Q meeting

A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q), an ally party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Centre and Punjab, led by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari who has invited them to the dinner today.

The delegation members included Tariq Bashir Cheema, Chaudhry Salik and Chaudhry Shafee Hussain.

READ: OPPOSITION’S NO-TRUST PLAN GAINING STEAM AS SHEHBAZ MEETS ZARDARI

The PPP and PML-Q agreed on the continuation of consultations before taking the final decision. In a declaration issued after the meeting, PPP and PML-Q have decided to finalise a strategy after consultations between Zardari and Pervaiz Elahi.

Deadlock

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that talks between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) over a no-trust move against the incumbent government have reached a deadlock.

According to sources privy to the matter, the PPP has conveyed that it wanted completion of the parliamentary year after the in-house change, contrary to PML-N, which wanted the fresh polls to be called after the no-trust move.

READ: NO-TRUST MOVE: SHEIKH RASHEED WANTS GOVT TO SPEAK TO JAHANGIR TAREEN

The PML-N, according to sources, have suggested PPP bring its candidate for prime minister if it wanted to complete the parliamentary year.

However, they said that no agreement could be reached between the two sides and JUI-F chief and head of PDM Fazlur Rehman could play a role of a bridge, making a fresh suggestion in this regard.

The sources shared that the PML-N has also rejected PPP’s proposal to bring a no-trust move at the end of PPP’s long march towards Islamabad. “Some of the PML-N leaders are wary of PPP moves, fearing that they are aimed at hurting their party’s political standing,” they said.

Moreover, it has further emerged that differences have also emerged over tabling no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Assembly Speaker or Chief Minister Punjab with PML-N supporting the first one while PPP backing the last two options.

Meanwhile, Fazlur Rehman is also in favour of giving PML-Q a bigger role in Punjab province.

Comments