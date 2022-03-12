No-trust move: PDM heads to meet tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has summoned a meeting to prepare a final strategy for a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday (tomorrow), ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the heads of PDM will meet tomorrow with Moulana Fazlur Rehman in the chair and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif attending the meeting from London via video link. “The heads of other parties in the alliance will also attend the meeting,” they said.

The sources shared that meetings would mull over the strategy of the PDM regarding the no-trust move with Moulana Fazlur Rehman taking participants into confidence over meetings with allies of the government and other opposition parties.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has yesterday reiterated the claims of having numbers for making the no-confidence motion successful against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while addressing a joint press conference with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif today, thanked him for showing solidarity to him after the Parliament Lodges incident.

This is a political field. This is not the first incident for us as we had gone through such incidents several times and we have the lifelong experience to face it.”

Slamming the prime minister, the PDM head said that Imran Khan must avoid using foul language against the political rivals and they knew well how to control it. He added that they have dealt with such incidents in a graceful manner so far.

