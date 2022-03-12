No-trust move: PM Imran Khan gives important task to PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has given an important task to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders to finalise preparations for a power show in Islamabad ahead of voting on the no-trust move, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to hold a power show in Islamabad a day before the voting on the no-trust move in the National Assembly.

Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the task to the PTI Islamabad chapter to host the upcoming power show in the federal capital. Moreover, he also formulated a plan for holding meetings with lawmakers.

READ: IMRAN KHAN TO WRITE LETTER TO NA SPEAKER AGAINST DISSIDENT MNAS

Sources told ARY News that the ruling party will take legal action against the turncoats. According to sources, PM Imran Khan was confident about the failure of the opposition’s no-trust move.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that PM Khan will spend the next two days in meetings with members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ahead of a no-trust move against him.

According to sources privy to the matter, the prime minister has also summoned members of the PTI’s political committee at Bani Gala as he would meet PTI MNAs on Saturday and Sunday.

READ: OPP TO SUBMIT NO-TRUST MOVE AGAINST NATIONAL ASSEMBLY SPEAKER

“The prime minister will discuss the no-trust move with the lawmakers and also give the party guideline to them,” they said and added, “Reservations of the PTI lawmakers will also be addressed during the meetings.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan will write a letter to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser as Chairman of PTI asking him to take action against members of the National Assembly (MNAs) who violate party directives during no-trust move.

Comments