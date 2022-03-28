No-trust move: PM Imran Khan meets CM Punjab Usman Buzdar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday met Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar after reportedly the former has agreed to give the chief minister’s slot to PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, during the meeting between the prime minister and chief minister Punjab, matter related to political developments and no-trust move in Punjab were discussed.

“Usman Buzdar will also attend the meeting of the PTI political committee,” they said adding that the chief minister has also directed Raja Basharat and Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed to reach Lahore.

They said that Usman Buzdar briefed the prime minister that he was prepared to defeat a no-trust move against him and all PTI lawmakers stands alongside him including dissident lawmakers who are part of the Jahangir Tareen group.

The chief minister, according to sources, further shared that more than 10 PML-N lawmakers are in contact with him and seven of them have also met him.

In a major development earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed to give Punjab chief minister’s slot to Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi.

The development comes after PTI delegation led by Federal Minister for Planning Development Asad Umar reached out to PML-Q leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi after a no-trust motion is moved against Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

During the meeting, Asad Umar conveyed an important message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Pervaiz Elahi, said sources, adding that the meeting between govt delegation and PML-Q leadership was held at PML-Q chief Pervaiz Elahi’s Islamabad residence.

The contact was made after the opposition on Monday submitted a no-trust motion against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly secretariat.

