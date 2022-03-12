No-trust move: PM Imran Khan to meet PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will spend the next two days in meetings with members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ahead of a no-trust move against him, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the prime minister has also summoned members of the PTI’s political committee at Bani Gala as he would meet PTI MNAs on Saturday and Sunday.

“The prime minister will discuss the no-trust move with the lawmakers and also give the party guideline to them,” they said and added, “Reservations of the PTI lawmakers will also be addressed during the meetings.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan will write a letter to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser as Chairman of PTI asking him to take action against members of the National Assembly (MNAs) who violate party directives during no-trust move.

According to sources privy to the matter, the senior leadership of the PTI and legal experts are holding a consultation over the matter regarding the content of the letter to be sent to the National Assembly speaker.

“The letter will seek action against MNAs under the law against floor-crossing,” the sources having knowledge of the consultation process said and added, “the letter will be conveyed to National Assembly speaker soon after a nod from PM Imran Khan.”

