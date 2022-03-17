No-trust move: SC approached for intervention to avoid clash during voting

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday approached Supreme Court of Pakistan to intervene in order to avoid a possible clash between political parties over no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

The SCBA in its constitutional petition filed before the Supreme Court said that it was aimed at ensuring that the process of no-trust move is completed in a peaceful manner.

No-trust motion is a constitutional way under article 95 to remove a prime minister, the representative body of the lawyers said in its plea and added that there is a chance of a clash between the two sides on the day of voting on no-trust move owing to their inflammatory statements.

It is pertinent to mention here that a petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking prohibition of holding a public rally at the Red Zone of the federal capital.

Petitioner Chaudhry Asif Gujjar Advocate has made the federation and others party in the petition. The petitioner seeks the court order over the matter as per the law.

Blocking the road in Red Zone could create security issues, according to the petition.

It is pertinent to mention here that both Opposition and the federal government led by PTI have announced massive rallies in the federal capital ahead of voting on no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan.

The opposition rally as announced by PDM head Moulana Fazlur Rehman will enter Islamabad on March 25 after beginning its march on March 23 while the government announced to hold the public rally on March 27 at Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

