Opposition’s no-trust plan: PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi meets Punjab governor

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi on Sunday met with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed current political situation of the country, ARY News reported.

Brigadier (retd) Ejaz Shah and Ghulam Sarwar Khan were also present during the meeting.

According to Governor’s House officials, Ch Sarwar appreciated Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) for full support to the coalition government, led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“PTI govt is closely working with the allies,” he said and assured that the promises made with the people would be fulfilled together with the support of the allies.

Chaudhry Moonis Elahi said that the PML-Q had always given priority to the protection of state and national interests.

Earlier it was reported that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) President Asif Zardari will meet Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday in a bid to expedite move against the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to details of the meeting, Fazlur Rehman will host a reception for Asif Zardari at his residence, where they would discuss matters related to political developments in the country.

The meeting would discuss contacts with political groups including government allies in a bid for in-house change in the National Assembly, measures needed for setting agenda of an effective anti-government move and matters relating to bringing PPP close to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

