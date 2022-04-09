No-trust voting: No agreement reached with govt, clarifies opposition

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday clarified that no agreement was reached with government regarding voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Only voting no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan has to be done in today’s crucial National Assembly session as per SC’s directives, she said in a statement.

“The NA speaker is violating SC orders by deliberately delaying SC orders,” she added.

The clarification from joint opposition comes after it emerged that government and joint opposition have reached an understanding over the voting no-confidence motion.

صرف اتنی بات ہوئی ہے کہ سپریم کورٹ کے حکم پر عمل درآمد یقینی بنایا جائے.

یہ بیچارے کُرسی سے چپکے ہوئے ہیں کہ مزید تھوڑا وقت بھی مل جائے کیونکہ وہ سلیکٹ ہوئے تھے الیکٹ نہیں.ہر بار سلیکشن تو نہیں ہوتی. سردار ایاز صادق pic.twitter.com/lWuJr2FbAY — PML(N) (@pmln_org) April 9, 2022

It is learnt that opposition and treasury benches have agreed that voting on no-trust motion against PM Khan will take place at 8:00pm.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq also rejected reports of reaching any understanding with PTI regarding voting on no-trust.

In a statement, Ayaz Sadiq said the message has been once again communicated to treasury lawmakers that any move accept for voting on the no-confidence motion against the prime minister is a violation of the SC’s verdict.

