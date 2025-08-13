Noah Centineo joins action legacy as John Rambo in prequel movie

Noah Centineo has been confirmed to play a young Sylvester Stallone in a new prequel film titled John Rambo from Millennium Media.

The role of John Rambo was made famous by Sylvester Stallone, who led the five-film franchise that began with First Blood in 1982 and went on to earn more than $800 million worldwide.

According to Deadline, in this upcoming story, Noah Centineo will portray the troubled Vietnam War veteran during his younger years, before the events shown in the original films.

The first movie, based on David Morrell’s 1972 novel, introduced audiences to John Rambo as a former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier skilled in weapons, close combat, and guerrilla tactics.

Sylvester Stallone brought the character to life across multiple sequels, including Rambo: First Blood Part II, Rambo III, Rambo (2008), and Rambo: Last Blood.

Noah Centineo, best known for Netflix’s The Recruit, has also starred in The Fosters, Black Adam, and Charlie’s Angels.

He recently appeared in Warfare alongside Joseph Quinn and Kit Connor.

Beyond acting, Noah Centineo runs his own production company, Arkhum Productions, and continues to expand his career with varied roles.

The casting of Noah Centineo as John Rambo has surprised many fans, given the iconic image of Sylvester Stallone in the role.

The prequel is expected to explore the character’s early life and military background, offering a new perspective on the legendary action hero.

Earlier, Noah Centineo, widely known for his role as Owen Hendricks in Netflix’s The Recruit, recently made headlines with a surprising new look at the premiere of Warfare in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old actor, typically seen with a clean-shaven, polished appearance, showed up looking much scruffier and more rugged.

Fans were concerned as Noah Centineo appeared pale, tired, and had noticeable dark circles under his eyes, a stark contrast to his usual youthful appearance.